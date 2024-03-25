Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LI. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Li Auto stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.44. 2,597,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

