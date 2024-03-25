LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.
LifeSpeak Stock Performance
LSPK traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. LifeSpeak has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72.
LifeSpeak Company Profile
