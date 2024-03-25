LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

LSPK traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. LifeSpeak has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$39.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

