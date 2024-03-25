Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $335.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

