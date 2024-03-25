Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

