Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.42

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $3.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,717,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,697,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00675572 USD and is up 16.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $43.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
