Litecoin Market Cap Achieves $6.78 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.78 billion and approximately $633.22 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $91.17 or 0.00129550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008624 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,350,006 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
