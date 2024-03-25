Litecoin Market Cap Achieves $6.78 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.78 billion and approximately $633.22 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $91.17 or 0.00129550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,350,006 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

