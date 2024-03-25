Longeveron Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Longeveron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $0.38 on Monday. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. On average, analysts expect that Longeveron will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Longeveron

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longeveron by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Longeveron in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Longeveron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Longeveron by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.