L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.42 Per Share

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4219 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 79,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

