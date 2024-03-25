Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

LOW stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.14. The company had a trading volume of 875,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.44. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.