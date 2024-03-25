LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $269.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $266.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.73.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.73 and a 200 day moving average of $237.93. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.