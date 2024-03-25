Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.09 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 101,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

