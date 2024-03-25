Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,113,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,593,805. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

