Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $3.15. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 42,695,623 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Lucid Group Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

