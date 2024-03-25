Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $490.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.59.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.10 and its 200 day moving average is $442.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $304.19 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.