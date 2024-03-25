Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

LFT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,010. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

