Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2317043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

