LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.63. 419,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,591. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

