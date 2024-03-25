Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

LYRA opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $327.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,832 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,720,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

