Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Macerich Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,964 shares of company stock worth $2,599,830. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after buying an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,938,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Macerich by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

