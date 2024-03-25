Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Director Sells $1,604,338.14 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 994,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. 6,200,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 171.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

