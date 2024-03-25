Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 15,070 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Macy’s Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE M traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $19.64. 6,200,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.