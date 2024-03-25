Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 15,070 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Macy’s Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE M traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $19.64. 6,200,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.
Read Our Latest Report on Macy’s
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.