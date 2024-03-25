Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of M stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

