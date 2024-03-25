Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 132230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.36 ($0.11).

Made Tech Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.36.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

