Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

CART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.61.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,916. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 959,153 shares worth $26,908,462.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

