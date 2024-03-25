Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 21,519,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 83,103,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 105.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 358,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

