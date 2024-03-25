MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 2.3%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. 13,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 124,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKTW

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $586.56 million, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.