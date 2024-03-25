Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.93, but opened at $153.76. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Masimo shares last traded at $148.04, with a volume of 428,801 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Masimo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,393,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

