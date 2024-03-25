Mason & Associates Inc Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $82.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.