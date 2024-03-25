Mason & Associates Inc Buys New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,485,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,576,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June makes up 19.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,394.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 469,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 151,857 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 169,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 139,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FJUN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $555.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.