Mason & Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.83. 81,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,986. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

