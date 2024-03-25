Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 3,451 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.10. 275,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

