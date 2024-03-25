Mason & Associates Inc Purchases New Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 38,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

USO traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.83. 1,760,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,974. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.