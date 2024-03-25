Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Masonite International stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

