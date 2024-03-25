Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Kevin A. Durkin Sells 3,900 Shares

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matrix Service Stock Performance
Matrix Service stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 176,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $357.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.22. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $13.65.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.27 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
