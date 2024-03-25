Matthews International Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,370 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 5.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $40,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,115,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

