Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $3,403,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vale by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE remained flat at $12.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,547,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,130,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.48%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.