Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,909 shares during the period. NetEase makes up about 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.52. 962,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

