Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,863 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 1.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,208. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.