Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,244 shares during the quarter. ACM Research accounts for 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of ACM Research worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACMR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,685,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,572. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

