McCoy Global Inc. (MCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
TSE MCB opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.85.
McCoy Global Company Profile
