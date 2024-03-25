McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,679 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of McKesson worth $118,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $531.57. 105,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.02 and a 200 day moving average of $473.08. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $347.45 and a one year high of $537.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

