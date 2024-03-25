Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Shares of MFCSF opened at $7.75 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.