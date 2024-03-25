Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

Shares of MFCSF opened at $7.75 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

