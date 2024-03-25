Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DR stock opened at C$10.28 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$10.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.