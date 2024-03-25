MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.82.

MEG opened at C$30.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other MEG Energy news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. Insiders have sold a total of 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

