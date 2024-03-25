Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207,025. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.19 and a 200-day moving average of $371.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.37, for a total value of $15,506,208.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

