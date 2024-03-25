Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 62,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 29,090 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTAL. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

