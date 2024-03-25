Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $223,046.24 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $86.96 million and $223,046.24 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00003436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 970.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,346,624 coins and its circulating supply is 35,773,547 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

