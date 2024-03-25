Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Methanex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after acquiring an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 425,104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.