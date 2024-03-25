Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 30 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

REGN stock traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $961.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,014. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $956.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $877.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.50.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,226 shares of company stock worth $17,061,869 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

