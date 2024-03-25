Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 1,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $29.09. 2,863,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,615. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.